Kapow Sushi & Thai 3101 Roswell Road
Appetizers
- Edamame
steamed soybeans sprinkled with salt$5.00
- Gyoza
Japanese pork pot sticker 6 pieces$7.00
- Shumai
Steamed jumbo shrimp shumai$8.00
- Krab Rangoon
krab meat, minced onions, scallion, cream cheese$10.00
- Spring Roll
Fried vegetables spring roll$6.00
- Pork Egg Roll$7.00
- Yakitori Chicken (2pc)
Japanese style chicken grilled with a teriyaki glaze$7.00
- Satay Chicken
marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish$10.00
- Takoyaki
Japanese octopus fritters topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and bonito flakes$8.00
- Fried Calamari
Crispy fried squid served with sweet chill sauce$12.00
- Soft Shell Crab App
deep fried soft shell crab$10.00
- Tempura Appetizer
Fresh shrimp, sweet potato, broccoli and onion, tempura$12.00
- Bang bang Shrimp
Battered shrimp tossed with sweet chili mayo$12.00
Japanese Appetizers
- Tuna Tartare
Spicy tuna, masago, cilantro, chopped red onion, tempura flakes, avocado, and wonton chips$15.00
- Krispy Rice
Fried crispy rice, spicy tuna, and masago. Eel sauce$14.00
- Hamachi Jalapeño
Served with ponzu$14.00
- Salmon Truffle
Salomn, ikura served with truffe ponzu sauce$15.00
- Tuna Tataki
Seared tune slices, sesame seeds and ponzu sauce$11.00
- Salmon Yuzu
Chopped jalapeño, red onion, and yuzu miso$13.00
- Spicy Conch and Octopus Salad$12.00
- Sashimi Bomb
Tuna, salmon, white fish, masago, sesame oil, sesame seeds, cucumber, red onion, and jalapeno$14.00
- Sashimi Appetizer
9 pieces. Chef's choice$14.00
- Kobe Roll$15.00
- Stuffed jalapeno
Deep fried jalapeno with spicy tuna, cream cheese, spicy mayo, and eel sauce$12.00
- Sunomono
Octopus, red clam, shrimp, kani, cucumber and sweet rice vinegar$12.00
Soup & Salad
- Miso Soup
Tofu, seaweed and scallion$4.00
- Wonton Soup
Chicken and wonton, bok choy, roasted garlic and scalion$6.00
- Tom Yum Kai (chicken)
tangy lemongrass broth with slice Chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms, scallions and cilantro$8.00
- Tom Yum Goong (shrimp)
tangy lemongrass broth with shrimp tomatoes, mushrooms, scallions and cilantro$9.00
- Tom Yum steam tofu
tangy lemongrass broth with tofu, tomatoes, mushrooms, scallions and cilantro$8.00
- Tom Kha steam tofu
steamed tofu, tomatoes, mushrooms, scallions and cilantro in coconut lemongrass broth$8.00
- Tom Kha Kai (chicken)
Chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms, scallions and cilantro in coconut lemongrass broth$8.00
- Tom Kha Goong (shrimp)
Shrimp, tomatoes, mushrooms, scallions, and cilantro in coconut tangy lemongrass broth$9.00
- Vegetable Soup
Fresh vegetables in clear broth$5.00
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
- House Salad
Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, and spring mix$4.00
- Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon over spring mix top with avocado, carrots and tomatoes$14.00
- Mandarin Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken over spring mix top with avocado, carrots, oranges, tomatoes and crispy noodles$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Green Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya tossed with cooked shrimp, line juice, chill, garlic, green bean, tomatoes, and roasted peanut$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tuna Salad
Ahi tune on a bed of spring mix, avocado, tomatoes, daikon, carrots with japanese dressing$14.00OUT OF STOCK
House Specials
- Jumbo Shrimp Volcano Sauce
Jumbo shrimp, pan seared on a bed of broccoli, carrots, bok choy and spicy chili sauce$26.00
- Crispy Duck Sweet Chilli
Roasted boneless duck, red curry, pineapple, tomatoes and basil$32.00
- Roasted Duck Pineapple Curry
Roasted boneless duck, red curry, pineapple, tomatoes and basil$32.00
- Royal Lobster Pad Thai
Lobster pad thai wrapped in egg crepe, bean sprouts, scallions and peanuts$36.00
- Salmon Panang
Pan seared, asparagus, carrots, and broccoli$25.00
- Scallop Green Curry
Pan-seared jumbo sea scallop, asparagus, chinese eggplants in green curry sauce$28.00
- Mongolian beef
beef stir fried with onion, scallion, and topped with crispy noodles$18.00
- Orange Chicken
battered chicken fried and tossed in a citrus sauce$16.00
- general Tso chicken
battered chicken fried and tossed in a citrus sauce$16.00
- Sesame chicken
battered chicken fried and tossed in a citrus sauce$16.00
- Hunan Chicken$16.00
Stir Fried
- Vegetable Medley
Assorted mixed fresh seasonal vegetables with light brown sauce$15.00
- Basil Sauce
Chili paste, bel pepper, zucchini, onions, scallions, carrots, green beans, and fresh basil leaves$15.00
- Ginger Sauce
Fresh ginger, bell pepper, onion, scallion, baby corn, mushroom, and carrot$15.00
- Garlic & Pepper Sauce
Sautéed fresh garlic and black pepper over steamed vegetables$15.00
- Cashew Nut Sauce
Chill paste celery, bell pepper onion, scallion, carrot, and cashew nut$15.00
- Broccoli stir fry
choice of protein stir fried with brown gravy and brocolli$15.00
Rice and Noodles
- Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions topped with ground peanuts$15.00
- Pad See Ew
Stir fried wide noodles, eggs, chinese broccoli, carrots and bok choy with sweet soy sauce$15.00
- Lo mein
Lo mein noodles, onion, scallion, cabbage, and carrots$15.00
- Singapore Noodle
Stir fried rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions topped with ground peanuts$15.00
- Drunken Noodles
Wide rice noodles stir fried with basil sauce. carrots, zucchini, bell peppers, onion$15.00
- Yakiudon
wheat noodles stir fried with brown sauce with onion scallion, cabbage$15.00
- Fried Rice
Egg, peas, carrots, onions, and scallion$15.00
- Basil Fried Rice
Egg, peas, carrots, onions, and scallion$16.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Chicken, shrimp, carrots, peas, onions, raisins, cashew, scallions, and pineapple$18.00
- Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken teriyaki with rice, carrots, and brocolli$16.00
- Steak Teriyaki
Grilled steak teriyaki with rice, carrots, and brocolli$18.00
- Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon teriyaki with rice, carrots, and brocolli$20.00
- Chirashi Don
Varieties of fish, tamago, ikura, kani red clam served over japanese rice and masago and sesame seeds$28.00
- Unagi Don
Bbq eel, pickled cucumber, sesame seeds, and eel sauce served over japanese nice$26.00
- Poke Bowl
Tuna, salmon, white fish, cucumber, edamame, avocado, seaweed salad and served with special sauce$18.00
Noodles Soup
- Ba Mee Wonton
Noodles and wonton, sliced chicken, bean sprouts, scallion, and cilantro$15.00
- Chicken Noodles Soup
Sliced chicken, bean sprouts, scallion and cilantro$15.00
- Shrimp Tempura udon
Shrimp tempura, udon noodle. shoyu broth$16.00
- Tonkotsu Ramen Soup
Pork belly, ramen noodle, fish cake, baby corn, bok choy, seaweed, boil egg, scallions with miso broth$16.00
- Spicy Miso Ramen
Spicy Ramen broth with Chasu, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallion, egg, and mushroom$16.00
Thai Curries
- Red Curry
Coconut milk, bell pepper, zucchini, bamboo shoots, green bean, and basil$18.00
- Green Curry
Coconut milk, zucchini, green beans, bell pepper, bamboo, and basil$18.00
- Panang Curry
Coconut milk kaffir leaves, bell peppers, green beans and ground peanuts$18.00
- Massaman Curry
Coconut milk, sweet potatoes, sweet onions bell peppers, and cashew nuts$18.00
Signature Rolls
- Rainbow Roll
California topped with rainbow of fishes$15.00
- Volcano Roll
California topped with baked seafood, masago, scallion, and eel sauce$15.00
- Dancing Eel Roll (East Park)
California roll topped with bbq eel sesame seeds$16.00
- Spider Roll
Soft shell crab tempura, asparagus, avocado, inside out with masago, sesame seed, and eel sauce$16.00
- Crunchy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo and eel sauce$15.00
- Green Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, cream cheese. Inside out. topped with avocado served with eel sauce$15.00
- Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus. topped with tuna served with spicy mayo, tempura flakes, masago and eel sauce$17.00
- Salmon Lover
Salmon, avocado, cucumber inside salmon top$15.00
- Fire & Ice Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, cream cheese, topped with tuna and salmon topped with spicy mayo and kimchee$17.00
- Bangkok Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro, masago and sesame seeds served with spicy mayo and eel sauce$16.00
- Tuna Truffle Roll
Spicy tuna tartare, truffle oil, avocado masago, and tempura flakes topped with tuna served with wasabi cream and spicy miso$18.00
- Tokyo Roll
Chopped tuna, kimchee sauce, avocado, cucumber, and tempura rakes, topped with salmon and spicy mayo$18.00
- Miami Heat
Jb tempura topped with spicy tuna tartare, jalapeño, spicy mayo and eel sauce$20.00
- Lobster Monster Roll
Lobster tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago and sesame seeds, avocado, spicy mayo, and eel sauce$29.00
- Hot & Spicy Yellowtail
yellowtail, avocado, cucumber. inside out. topped with yellowtail, jalapeno, and wasabi ponzu$18.00
- Tybee Island
Spicy tuna tartare, avocado, and tempura flakes. Topped with bang bang shrimp$18.00
- Bumblebee Roll
Spicy Crab, cucumber inside. topped with cook shrimp, tempura flakes, eel sauce$14.00
- Da Vinci Code
Kani, cucumber, avocado topped with salmon, tuna, thin slices of lemon and ponzu sauce$15.00
- Double Dragon
shrimp tempura and cucumber. topped with steamed shrimp, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, and eel sauce$14.00
- Woman in Red
Spicy Salmon, cucumber, topped with spicy salmon, serrano peppers, and sriracha$16.00
- Romantic Hill
Spicy Tuna, masago inside. topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce$17.00
- She's Gone
Spicy Tuna, masago inside. topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce$14.00
- Chicago show
Spicy Tuna, masago inside. topped with white tuna, jalapeno, and sriacha$16.00
- Atlanta Braves (My Man)
Shrimp tempura inside. topped with avocado, smoked salmon, eel, tempura flakes, and eel sauce.$17.00
Basic Rolls
- Tuna Roll$7.00
- Salmon Roll$7.00
- Hamachi Roll
yellowtail and scallion wrapped in seaweed$8.00
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- Cucumber Roll
sushi rice and cucumber wrapped in seaweed$6.00
- Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, seaweed salad and carrot inside out$9.00
- California Roll
Kani, avocado, and cucumber$9.00
- JB Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, and scallion$9.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna wrapped. inside out$9.00
- Spicy Krab Roll
Kani, masago, sesame oil, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds$8.00
- Unagi and Avocado Roll
Eel, avocado, wrapped in rice and seaweed$11.00
- JB Tempura Roll
cooked salmon, scallion, and cream cheese. whole roll deep fried$11.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and eel sauce$12.00
- Chicken Tempura Roll$12.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll
spicy salmon wrapped. inside out$9.00
- Philly Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, and scallion$10.00
Hand roll
Cucumber Wrap Rolls (No Rice)
- Kanisu
Kani, avocado, masago and sweet rice vinegar$9.00
- KC
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and ponzu$12.00
- Tunasu
Tuna avocado, masago and ponzu$13.00
- Marine
Tuna, salmon, escolar, avocado, masago, and ponzu$14.00
- Veggie Naruto
carrots, asparagus, avocado, seaweed salad wrapped in a cucumber with sweet rice vinegar$12.00
Japanese Special Platter
- Sashimi Dinner
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna$34.00
- Tricolor Sushi
4 tuna 4 salmon 4 yellowtail$38.00
- Tricolor Sashimi
5 tuna 5 salmon 5 yellowtail$38.00
- Nigiri Land
10 pieces of nigiri. chef's choice$32.00
- Toro Lover
3 pcs toro nigiri 3 toro sashimi$36.00
- Toro 2 Ways
Fire & ice roll, rice n spice roll, Bangkok roll. Rainbow roll and rice hater roll, 24 pieces of sushi and 24 pieces of sashimi$40.00
Sushi
- Kani sushi$5.00
- Squid sushi$7.00
- Shrimp sushi$6.00
- Tamago sushi$6.00
- Japanese Scallop sushi$10.00
- Salmon sushi$8.00
- Tuna sushi$8.00
- Hamachi sushi$9.00
- Chu Toro sushi$18.00
- Escolar sushi$8.00
- Red Clam sushi$8.00
- Octopus sushi$8.00
- Conch sushi$8.00
- Masago sushi$8.00
- Ikura sushi$12.00
- Tobiko sushi$9.00
- Salmon Belly sushi$9.00
- Hamachi Belly sushi$10.00
- Uni sushi$20.00
- Sweet Shrimp sushi$12.00
- Unagi sushi$9.00
- O Toro sushi$20.00
- Saba sushi$8.00
- Blue Fin Tuna* sushi$16.00
- Smoked Salmon sushi$8.00
Sashimi
- Kanikama* Sashimi
imitation krab stick$5.00
- Squid* sashimi
squid$7.00
- Shrimp* sashimi$6.00
- Tamago* sashimi$6.00
- Japanese Scallop* sashimi$10.00
- Salmon* sashimi$8.00
- Tuna* sashimi$8.00
- Hamachi* sashimi$8.00
- Chu Toro sashimi$18.00
- Escolar* sashimi$8.00
- Red Clam* sashimi$8.00
- Octopus* sashimi$8.00
- Conch* sashimi$8.00
- Masago* sashimi$8.00
- Ikura* sashimi$12.00
- Tobiko$9.00
- Salmon Belly*$9.00
- Hamachi Belly*$9.00
- Uni*$20.00
- Sweet Shrimp*$12.00
- Unagi*$9.00
- O Toro*$20.00
- Saba*$8.00
- Blue Fin Tuna*$16.00
- Smoked Salmon$8.00